Shonen Jump Shares First Look at New February 2026 Series From Returning Creator

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be kicking off February with a brand new series from a returning character, and has dropped the first look at what to expect next. Shonen Jump kicked off the new year with two surprising manga cancellations that saw their runs cut very short. But at the same time, that means that the magazine made room for two new projects they were preparing to debut next. The first of these new works made their debut this past week, and the second of this new series are coming this weekend.

Shonen Jump is going to be debuting a brand new series following Harukaze Mound’s cancellation this past week, Kinato’s Magic by Kento Amemiya, with its next issue on Sunday, February 1st, and Viz Media has licensed the manga for its English language release. Ahead of the new series’ debut, Viz Media has dropped the first look at this new manga as it teases a rather quiet kind of main hero who has a power that he’s going to use to launch a whole new, magical kind of adventure. Check out the first look at it below.

Kinato’s Magic First Look Revealed Ahead of Shonen Jump Debut

Courtesy of Viz Media

Kinato’s Magic will be making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this weekend, and it will be available with both Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump magazine and Shueisha’s MangaPlus service upon its debut. This new series comes from Kento Amemiya, who returns to the magazine two years after the cancellation of Shadow Eliminators back in 2024. It was a pretty quick cancellation too as the manga was brought to an end with onkly 19 chapters under its belt, so it didn’t really find an audience during Amemiya’s first attempt at serialization.

Fans have seen a lot of creators return to Shonen Jump with new serializations and find success, but it’s also just as big of a chance that they fail once again. That has already happened with both Yuka Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame and Togo Goto and Kento Matsuura’s Harukaze Mound. These series were both second efforts from their respective creators, and both were cancelled before the 30 chapter mark (following an early cancellation of their first effort too). So hopefully Amemiya has better luck than their peers.

Does Kinato’s Magic Have a Chance?

Courtesy of Shueisha

As for whether or not Kinato’s Magic has a fair shot at finding an audience, it’s starting off on the right foot with an interesting hook as Viz Media teases it with, “Kinato thinks his magic’s only good for fixing folks as the village chiropractor, but with a few adjustments he’s off on a grand adventure!” This doesn’t seem to be anything like other franchises in the magazine so far, but that can also spell it’s doom if it’s too different from what fans are hoping to see.

Shueisha announced earlier this year that they had plans to start three new series for the Winter, and with two down that means there’s one more to go. It also means there’s another series coming to an end to make room for it soon, so fans are going to have to keep an eye out for what could be ending next.

