Major Anime/Manga Piracy Website Shuts Down

Like any other part of the entertainment sphere, anime and manga alike have seen the rise of piracy websites that share some of the best and brightest from the mediums. As a result, Japan has been taking some major actions in recent years in an attempt to bring down some of these sites. Earlier this week, Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association revealed that it has targeted another source for piracy of anime, manga, and manhwa, which happens to be one of the biggest pirate sites on the internet today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an official statement from CODA, Japan confirmed that it had arrested the operator of the website Bato.to, along with sixty other sites related to anime and manga piracy. While the man was released on bail shortly following his detention, the Content Overseas Distribution Association fully expects him to be indicted at a date in the “near future.” In 2025 alone, reports have stated that piracy has cost the anime industry around $38 billion USD. This startling figure is made all the more startling when compared to previous years, as 2022’s statistics are far lower, standing at $13 billion USD. Almost multiplying three times over proves just how big anime has grown in recent years, meaning that Japan and other countries are most likely set to push further into taking down piracy sites.

Japan Vs. Anime Pirates

Toei Animation

The official statement reads, “On November 19, 2025, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau of China searched the residence of a man living in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on suspicion of copyright infringement. The suspect is alleged to have operated the world’s largest manga piracy site, BATO.TO (including approximately 60 related sites such as xbato.com, bato.to, and mangapark.io), and to have illegally distributed Japanese manga and other works without authorization from rights holders after translating them into more than 50 languages, including English. The man was detained, questioned, and has since been released on bail. He has admitted to operating all of the related sites and is expected to be formally indicted in due course.”

The declaration continues, “Authorities have already seized his personal computers and continue to investigate server data, the operational structure of the sites, and information regarding individuals involved in their operation. CODA has also confirmed that individuals involved in operating these sites, as well as in posting and translating content through related social media channels, are located in multiple countries worldwide. CODA will therefore continue its investigations through international cooperation. Although the group of sites continued limited operation temporarily after the suspect’s detention for evidence preservation purposes, related parties later announced the shutdown of the services on social media. By January 19, the closure of all 60 sites had been confirmed.”

To prove how big anime piracy has become, recent statistics released late last year prove that the websites are even defeating the likes of major streaming services. Sites like Crunchyroll and Disney+ trailed behind some of the biggest pirate locales, which might come as a major surprise to anime enthusiasts.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via CODA