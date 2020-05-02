Attack on Titan Reveals the Damage Titans Have Done Since Waking Up

As Attack on Titan continues the march to its series finale, each new chapter of the series is more intense than the last. After Eren Yeager poised himself as the series' final villain by taking over the power of the Founding Titan and declared war on the entire world, he woke up the Titans sleeping in the walls and set them out to annihilate all enemies. This has forced a ragtag group of unexpected allies together to save humanity, but the clock is ticking even faster than expected thanks to an update on the status of the world with the latest chapter.

Chapter 128 of the series sees Hange and the other members of the anti-Eren faction formulating their next plan to take on the Yeagerists, but Hange quickly updates them on how much damage the Titans have done since they left Eldia. Moving faster than initially expected, the Titans have already made their way to Marley.

Hange mentions how they can keep track of the awakened Wall Titans since they walked off the shore thanks to a rising wall of steam, and judging by that speed the Titans have already made their way to Marley's shores. The cities closest to their current location have most likely already been wiped out by this wall of Titans, and there's no telling how long the rest of the continents have before they are wiped out as well.

When Eren declared war on all of Eldia's enemies, he sent out a mental projection that noted how those without the Eldian bloodline would be wiped out by his world ending Titan force. Although they would be safe, the Survey Corps don't like how Eren plans to eliminate the majority of the human population as a result.

Not only that, there's no telling how long it will take to recover from such significant damage. Hange mentions how the destruction of a single kind of boat could set them back a while technology wise, and that's only one small aspect of this wave of destruction. Marley will indeed be crushed under their feet, but so will most of humanity's achievements.

As the shape of the battle changes towards Attack on Titan's end, it's going to be interesting to see where the chips fall when the battle is finally over. Can they stop this wave of destruction? Will they stop Eren? Is it already too late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

