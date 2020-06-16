Attack On Titan Gets Nostalgic with Armor Titan and Female Titan Tag-Team

With the final season of Attack On Titan's anime releasing its first trailer under Studio MAPPA, the manga continues to show us just what events are going to be translated in the titanic closing installment of the series, and a team up between Titans has us recollecting some of the events of yesteryear. Annie and Reiner find themselves in an unexpected new position, forming an alliance with many who were once their enemies but with the latest mission of the Survey Corps underway, the two team up in order to make sure that the newest threat facing the world might be stopped!

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, 129, you may want to steer clear of this rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the events that will take place in Season Four!

The new version of the Survey Corps has united with members of both the nations of Eldia and Marley uniting in a bid to defeat the one time protagonist of Eren Jaeger, the Attack Titan who has seemingly gone mad with the power of the Founding Titan now under his belt. Unleashing a wave of Titans that are stomping their way across the nation of Marley, his former friends Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and Jean have teamed up with Reiner and Annie in order to make their way to Eren and stop him from eliminating anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood.

(Photo: Kodansha)

This line of action that the Survey Corps takes puts them at odds with the Eldians who follow Eren's lead, dubbing themselves the "Jaegerists", who want nothing more than to eradicate the nation of Marley underfoot. With the team needing an airship to get to Eren, the Survey Corps is forced to battle against former friends, with Annie and Reiner taking on their Titan forms to accomplish the mission, as well as save their fellow countrymen of Marley who are in danger's way.

With Annie and Reiner teaming up in the past, this latest chapter recollects their past within the Survey Corps, as well as one of the lowest moments of the Armored Titan. The Eldians now have their "thunder sticks" that act as huge deterrents to the Titans themselves, with Reiner's face once again being blown away thanks to them as it once had happened during the tail end of the anime's third season.

