‘Attack on Titan’ Confirms New Manga Spin-Off

Attack on Titan fans were once treated to a strange, but cute spin-off where chibi versions of the main characters lived their life in a junior high school. Well, that spin-off is set to continue with older versions of the characters.

Attack on Titan: High School is a new manga spin-off featuring chibi versions of the characters post time-skip and has just released a new key visual for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan High School spin-off manga color page pic.twitter.com/gnM1vGQrfs — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 6, 2018

Starting some time this month, the new spin-off manga will run for three short chapters with a new chapter being released every month. If this new series carries any of the fun the previous one did, then fans are in for a good time. It’ll be an especially welcome palette cleanser considering what’s currently happening in the series.

As for the anime, Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.