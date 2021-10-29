Pro Figure Skater Pays Homage to Attack On Titan On The Ice





Attack On Titan is set to return in the early part of 2022 with the final half of its fourth season, bringing to a close the battle between the nation of Marley and the island of Paradis. With the dark franchise becoming one of the biggest anime stories in the world today via its complicated characters from both sides of the aisle, it’s no surprise to see that the Scout Regiment has entered new territory, with one professional figure skater paying homage to the series created by Hajime Isayama by performing to the series’ OST.

Jimmy Ma has won a number of medals in his short career, only twenty-six but managing to rack up some big wins in the world of professional figure skating. It’s clear from his latest performance that he has a love of the dark anime series of Attack On Titan, not only taking the opportunity to perform with one of the biggest tracks for the series, but also giving fans the Scout Regiment salute as he performed his dazzling routine. While there has been no figure skating to speak of in Attack On Titan, considering how dire things have been for the Eldian race, anything can happen in the bleak series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the two-minute routine that sees figure skater Jimmy Ma honoring Attack On Titan with the theme and salute integrated into the event, proving that Hajime Isayama’s series continues to find its way in various avenues outside of strictly anime and manga:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1452342396079984642?s=20

The final season of Attack On Titan is set to throw various casualties at both the forces of Eldia and Marley, especially with Eren Jaeger creating a third force in the Jaegerists in attempting to put the “Euthanasia Plan,” into action with his brother Zeke. With the first half of season four coming to a close with Eren staring down the forces of Marley, as Reiner the Armored Titan stares him down, fans are counting down the days until the anime adaptation returns next January.

Are you hyped for the grand finale of Attack On Titan? What did you think of Jimmy Ma’s figure skating routine paying homage to the dark anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.