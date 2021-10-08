Attack on Titan Announces Biggest Gallery in the U.S. Coming to Anime NYC

Attack on Titan has announced plans for the biggest gallery in the United States coming to Anime NYC this year to celebrate the manga! Fans of the anime might be waiting for the series to come to an end next year, but Hajime Isayama’s original manga series actually came to an end earlier this year. The series will soon be coming to an end with its official English language license release as well, and now is the perfect time to celebrate just how much has happened since the manga originally began 11 years ago. Anime NYC is planning to do that in style.

Kodansha has announced that they will be celebrating the manga with the “biggest” gallery for Attack on Titan‘s manga that celebrates how much the series has grown since it first began. This new gallery will be part of Anime NYC taking place at the Javitz Center in New York from November 19-21. Kodansha will also be seeking out special messages from fans using the hashtag #ThanksAttackonTitan and will be showing them off as part of the new gallery as well as fans will gather to commemorate the end of this monumental series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kodansha describes the new Attack on Titan manga gallery coming to Anime NYC as such, “Kodansha is thrilled, now more than ever, to return to Anime NYC in 2021, because this year we are bringing a colossal Attack on Titan Manga Gallery like you’ve never seen before! This exhibition celebrates the conclusion of the most devastating shonen manga of the decade, by showcasing the evolution of art by series creator, Hajime Isayama, and also featuring messages from the fans who have supported the series over the past 11 years via a special message board.

On social media, be sure to tag your videos, pictures, and posts, showing your love for Attack on Titan with the hashtag #ThanksAttackonTitan. Starting today we’ll be collecting all posts with this hashtag from across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and even TikTok, to spotlight online and even on a dedicated wall of the Attack on Titan Manga Gallery showing messages from fans like you!”

Attack on Titan‘s anime will be coming to an end beginning next January as well, so what do you think? Are you ready to start your goodbyes to the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!