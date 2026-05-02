Attack on Titan Confirms a Surprise World Tour

Based on the acclaimed manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity after its debut in 2013. The series was initially adapted by the renowned WIT Studio and released the first three seasons of the anime. However, having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, the studio had to step back from the series because they couldn’t meet the deadline. The anime landed in MAPPA’s hands, and the new studio’s incredible animation did justice to the incredible story. While WIT Studio followed the main characters since the beginning of their journey, MAPPA covered all the events that took place after the four-year timeskip.

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The story centers around Eren and his childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. Although Attack on Titan has long been concluded, the series often returns with new surprises for fans who look forward to any new projects and events. Wild Faery shares details on the first-ever orchestral concert tour of the series titled Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis.

Attack on Titan Will Hold Its First Orchestral Concert

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The tour will take place in several regions in the USA, Europe, and Asia. A new visual was revealed to promote the worldwide tour, while details about the venues have all been shared on the website. The website also includes messages from composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, who express their excitement over the tour. The concert will start in October this year and will continue till August 2027.

While the anime has previously held performances that blend rock and orchestra, the new concert is the first time the franchise will feature a full orchestra arrangement curated by the original composers. Over 100 musicians will participate in the performance, and tickets are already available. So, make sure to check out the dates and ticket sales at your nearest venue.

What’s Next For Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Although the story ends after implying a continuation, it doesn’t appear that the series’ creator has any plans to further expand the story with a spin-off or sequel as of yet. During the manga’s serialization, Isayama faced immense pressure, often struggling with burnout while trying to keep up with tight deadlines from the publisher. Even so, the series keeps returning with new visuals, postcards, artbooks, and more, even if there’s no confirmation about a new manga or anime.

The official website of WIT Studio confirmed a monthly drawing project in April, where Kyōji Asano will share newly drawn illustrations of beloved characters. Asano has contributed significantly to the series during the first three seasons while serving as the Chief Animation Director, Character Designer, Key Animator, and Director of the opening and ending themes. The project aims to display these original visuals in-store and distribute them as bonuses for fans buying the merchandise from the store.

The series kicked off 2026 with the surprise theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. Considering the franchise’s never-ending popularity, there will likely be more such projects going forth. All seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

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