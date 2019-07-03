Attack on Titan Reveals New Details About Final Exhibition

Season three of Attack on Titan has come to an end. Focusing on Eren, Armin, and Mikasa finally discovering the ocean, the trio has more battles ahead with the nation of Marley and certainly, more secrets to unravel when the anime series returns next year for its fourth and final season. Fans looking to get a jump start on the final adventures of the Survey Corps have an opportunity to do so shortly with the opening of the “Attack on Titan Final Exhibition“

Twitter Account Attack on Fans dropped some new info when it came to the exhibition that will share new work from franchise creator Hajime Isayama as the series propels toward its finale in both the anime and the manga:

⚠️ MANGA SPOILERS ⚠️ New information regarding “#AttackOnTitan Exhibition FINAL” came out in a newspaper today! Officially the exhibition will premiere on July 5th and will last until September 8th, 2019! 🔥🔥🔥 More info here: https://t.co/M1JzOP2laY pic.twitter.com/nUdAUVCvet — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) July 1, 2019

The exhibit itself will open on July 5th of this year, offering fans a new look at the series until the exhibition closes in September. Fans will need to make a trip to Japan for this one, with the exhibit being held at the Mori Arts Center Gallery. The exhibition itself will offer exclusive artwork from series creator as well as exclusive merchandise that hungry fans can purchase if they’re looking to placate the wait for the final adventure to take place.

Be warned though, if you are attending this exhibition, this will have spoilers for the manga itself which is ahead of the story events that have taken place in season 3 and its finale that recently aired. Though if you’re a fan of the manga and really want to know more details about the final chapter, this is the exhibit for you.

Will you be making an attempt at visiting the “Final Exhibition” at the Mori Arts Center Gallery this summer? What would you be most excited to see there? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.