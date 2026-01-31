Disney+ Edits a Simpsons Episode & Removes A Character Missing For Years

A recent episode of The Simpsons has been surprisingly edited for its release with Disney+, and with it has removed a character that made a comeback after being missing for several years. The Simpsons is now in the midst of Season 37 of the long running animated series, and it’s gearing up to return for its final couple of episodes with Fox later this Winter. There have been some big moments thus far this season with some shake ups to many of the long running characters, and that included some returns from missing faces.

The Simpsons Season 37 made a big move last year when, years after their engagement was made official, Moe’s fiancé Maya returned to the series with an explanation of why she had gone missing for such a long time despite it being a big move for Moe. But as spotted by @SimpsonDoblaje on X, the Spanish dub for the actual episode released internationally with Disney+ seems to have removed Maya from it altogether. Completely wiping out her return for some reason.

Disney+ Edits The Simpsons and Removes Missing Character’s Return

En Disney+ han estrenado el episodio 37×04 de Los Simpson, pero han publicado una versión con el final cortado.



En la emisión original, Moe se reencuentra con Maya; sin embargo, en Disney+ el episodio termina antes de ese reencuentro. pic.twitter.com/fCfLBlvK2k — SimpsonDub🎙(Doblaje de Los Simpson) (@SimpsonDoblaje) January 28, 2026

According to the now viral tweet, The Simpsons Season 37 episode, “Men Behaving Manly,” omits the final few seconds from the Spanish dub edit of the series. The scene in question follows up a moment from earlier in the episode where Moe reveals that he’s sent to a special camp for all the men (who’s wives have each sent) by Maya to improve himself. He confirms he’s still engaged to her years later following the Season 33 episode, “The Wayz We Were,” but needed to live apart from her due to his culture.

“Yeah, we’re still engaged,” Moe explains during the episode. “But due to my Eastern European culture, there’s a five year period where we can’t see or talk to each other.” And with the end of the episode, Maya herself actually makes a return appearance and the two hug before being separated by Moe’s grandmother who says they need to wait “four and a half more years.” But for some reason, it’s been taken out of this international version of the episode completely. Perhaps it’s because it’s a joke that doesn’t translate fully.

What Does This Mean for Moe and Maya?

The reunion between Moe and Maya has been one of the biggest moments of The Simpsons Season 37 overall as fans have been wondering what was next for the couple for the past few years now. It was acknowledged in a joking manner that teased that it was going to be a long time before Moe got married and truly had a status quo shift for the series moving forward, but it was enough to ease the worries of fans who wondered whether or not this was another forgotten element of the show like Selma’s child.

As for why it was removed from this international version of The Simpsons, something about Maya’s design or the joke itself must not have worked well enough in translation to warrant the trouble. It might have been easier to remove the scene and joke completely to avoid any issues, but it certainly does raise more questions about how the series is going to move forward with Maya in the future.

HT – @SimpsonDoblaje on X