‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Clip Surfaces Online

Next month, Attack on Titan will swing back to TV with a big comeback. The anime will share its third season at the end of July, giving fans a chance to catch up on all things Survey Corps. With the return hyping fans around the world, it is not surprising that audiences want another look at the new season.

Luckily, the Internet is here to provide. So, if you love Captain Levi, you need to brace yourself.

Over on Twitter, a teaser taken from Attack on Titan is making the rounds with fans. The video, which can be seen below, was attached to the compilation films for Attack on Titan‘s last season. The screenings gave fans an inside-look at the anime before the season three trailer dropped, and the teaser has made its way online now.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Teaser Scene [Better quality] pic.twitter.com/JC55g64A6B — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 20, 2018

As you can see above, the clip doesn’t come with subtitles, but fans can get an idea of what’s going on. The reel begins with Eren Jaeger dressed to clean as he sweeps a cabin. When Jean walks in, Eren begins panicking about whether the base is clean enough for Captain Levi and his OCD tendencies.

Naturally, Jean isn’t too concerned about Levi and neither is Mikasa. Armin takes a moment to scold the girl for chopping lumber while injured, but she and Krista (Historia) brush the concern aside. The dismal leaves Armin to think about Titans while Sasha pockets some food in her purse. And, just as Eren feared, Levi wasn’t impressed with the job his subordinates did. The captain laments their shoddy work before the clips ends with Eren looking properly chastised.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to come back with this two-cour season?