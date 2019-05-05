Attack on Titan Debuts the Survey Corps’ Powerful New Weapon

Attack on Titan has finally returned from its several month long hiatus for the second half of its third season, and the battle to retake Wall Maria has officially kicked into high gear as Eren and the Survey Corps are trying everything they can to defeat Reiner the Armored Titan. After being unable to help Eren when Reiner attacked before, Hange went back to the drawing board and helped to design a powerful new weapon.

Dubbed the “Thunder Spear,” this cannon spike like weapon was designed specifically to get through Reiner’s armored skin and get to his nape. Check it out in action in the clip below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Realizing that killing Reiner and Bertholdt is an important part of the mission, the Survey Corps needed a weapon to balance the scales back in their favor. Hange worked with the Engineering Corps to develop the weapon, and due to its power seeming like a strike of lightning, it’s dubbed the Thunder Spear. These spears take the place of their normal blades, and Reiner left himself open as he didn’t know about these new weapons.

While Mikasa and Hange manage to damage Reiner’s eyes by firing the spears at point blank range, Hange explains the major drawbacks to these weapons. They are so destructive that they will harm the person using them as well. If the person uses it like a normal blade, they will get caught in the explosion. So they must tether themselves to high columns, and the Survey Corps get that chance toward the end of the episode.

Hange leads a Thunder Spear assault on Reiner, and they successfully managed to strike twice. While the first attack left an opening in the nape, the second explosion is left a mystery as the episode comes to an end. So it remains to be seen if these new weapons are as effective as the Survey Corps wants them to be, but it sure gives them a way to fight back they didn’t have before.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!