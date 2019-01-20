‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Midseason Premiere Reveals Title

Attack on Titan‘s big anime return is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, and fans have been waiting anxiously to see what’s in store for the second half of the third season. It’s no mystery as to why as the third season has been the best received in the series yet.

The title for the returning episode has been revealed, and it sets up quite the intense return for the third season.

Attack on Titan Episode 50 (#13) Title: “The Town Where Everything Began” (はじまりの街 Hajimari no Machi) Same as Chapter #73. — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 20, 2019

As spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, Episode 50 of the series (the Season 3B premiere) is titled, “The Town Where Everything Began.” This is also the title of Chapter 73 of the manga, and sees the Survey Corps make their first move to the Shiganshina District in an effort to retake Wall Maria. Before Season 3 reached its hiatus, the last episode saw Eren and the others preparing for this.

The current plan is to retake the district by using Eren’s newest hardening Titan power to patch up the hole left by Reiner’s initial attack at the beginning of the series. This would serve to boost morale for the people still living within the walls, and more importantly, this will force a major shift in the series in the battle against the Titans. The Season 3A finale saw Bertholdt and Reiner waiting for the Survey Corps, so fans can expect a big return for the series’ third season when it begins this April.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.