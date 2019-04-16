‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Confirms Toonami Premiere Date

Attack on Titan‘s third season was one of the most well received in the series thus far by both fans and critics, and now after going on hiatus for a few months the series is gearing up for its big return in just a few weeks. With the third season getting on Toonami shortly after its initial release, fans have been wondering when they would be able to see Season 3 Part 2 make its broadcast debut. Luckily, Toonami confirmed it won’t be too long from now.

Toonami confirmed on its Facebook page that Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 will be joining the programming block on May 25th. There are no schedule changes or time slots announced at the time of this writing, however.

Although it will be awhile before the English dub of Season 3 Part 2 makes its broadcast debut, the series will be returning on April 28th in Japan. The original Japanese language release will be streaming on FunimationNow alongside its release in Japan, but there has been no update on the series’ English dub. So now at least fans have a window in which they will be able to see it.

Season 3 Part 2 of the series is one of the most anticipated releases of the Spring 2019 anime series, and it’s only gotten fiercer as the title for its return episode was revealed to share a name with a monumental event in the original manga. Dubbed “The Town Where Everything Began,” the chapter sees and the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria. This was further shown off by the first poster for the second half of Season 3.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

