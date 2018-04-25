‘Attack On Titan’ Updates Fans On Its Epic Season 3 OST

If all goes well, then Attack on Titan should be making a big comeback this year. After debuting its second season last April, the apocalyptic series is set to premiere its next episodes this summer. Right now, work is being done to prep season three for its first trailer, and everyone is eager to hear what this season’s theme song will sound like.

So, if Hiroyuki Sawano’s most recent social media posts tell fans anything, it is that the new season will be awesome.

Over on Twitter, the famed composer and musician gave fans a few updates about the progress being made on the new Attack on Titan theme. In one post, Sawano informed everyone the song was being recorded in Japan and that it would feature a brand-new vocalist.

The singer in question goes by the stage name Laco. The singer is part of the band Candy Makes (You) Strong, and her infectious vocals will be an interesting one to hear on the OST. It seems like Laco will be joined by Linked Horizon as the band has been responsible for creating Attack on Titan‘s last two theme songs.

Sawano’s updating featuring Laco is not the only one the composer has given. He used Twitter to share a few more recording snapshots with fans. In one, Sawano is seen in the studio with director Tetsuro Araki. Another image shows the composer posing with studio musicians, and they are all posed to look like the second-coming of the Ginyu Force from Dragon Ball Z.

Right now, there is no word on when this new OST will go live or be previewed to fans. Many expect to hear a bit of the album when season three drops its first trailer. With Attack on Titan set to debut in July, fans are hoping its new season will release its trailer in May.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

