‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Releases Full Theme Song

The theme song for Attack on Titan Season Three is “Red Swan” by YOSHIKI and HYDE, and now it’s officially been released on its own in full.

The song features in the opening of Attack on Titan Season Three, is available to listen to on YouTube, and can be purchased on iTunes. The song sets the tone for the current season fairly well, though it is certainly no “Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen”, the opening theme that first debuted as part of the anime series’ first season. According to Anime News Network, a “TV Edit” version of the song had previously been available, but this is the first time the song is available in full worldwide.

Attack on Titan is currently airing Season Three, though the latest episode was delayed in order to provide opportunity for more coverage of Typhoon Trami in Japan. It should return to its usual schedule this week, with Episode 48 scheduled to air October 7th.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giant monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown, only to later learn that all is not as it seems.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

What do you think of “Red Swan”? Will it see regular rotation, or will it be relegated to the corners of your music collection? Let us know in the comments!