3 Underrated Spring 2026 Anime on Crunchyroll Airing Right Now That You Should Be Watching

The Spring 2026 season is about to enter its second half, with many currently airing anime also reaching their halfway point. This season has especially stood out for its lineup of new anime rather than returning series with new seasons, unlike Winter earlier this year. Among the many new anime airing right now, the biggest standouts have been the magical fantasy series Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, the latter often being viewed as the spiritual successor to Fullmetal Alchemist.

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However, beneath these attention-stealing anime, which have largely benefited from already popular manga or other advantages helping them stay at the top, there are several other series that deserve far more attention. Specifically, among the dozens of anime currently airing on Crunchyroll, there are three in particular that you should absolutely be watching right now.

3) Rooster Fighter

Image Courtesy of Sanzigen

Rooster Fighter might just be one of the most unhinged anime in recent years, as its premise, featuring a rooster with superpowers fighting demons, sounds completely absurd. However, while the anime appears ridiculous on the surface, it has embodied emotional character growth at its core from the very beginning. At times, the series has even emerged as a comedic counterpart to My Hero Academia by incorporating many similar traits.

While maintaining its comedic tone, the series has also introduced more nuance and characters in recent episodes, continuing to make the anime even more emotional. This anime is truly underrated, and if you have been dismissing it because of its ridiculous premise, there is a good chance you will find it far more compelling beneath the surface.

2) Agents of the Four Seasons

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

Agents of the Four Seasons perfectly captures the thematic essence of the current season. Featuring an intriguing premise set in a world where Spring is absent, the anime explores what would happen if the season never arrived at all. The story begins with the return of Spring through an agent, a human tasked with bringing the season back to a region once deprived of it.

The anime is deeply emotional, as the agents representing the four seasons each carry emotional scars from their past that they must overcome to bring happiness back to the world. The series is further elevated by stunning visuals and its use of music to usher in magical seasons while conveying powerful messages. This anime is undoubtedly a hidden gem currently airing, and missing out on it would be a crime.

1) Marriagetoxin

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Marriagetoxin, adapted from the manga of the same name, is more popular than the other anime on this list; however, it still is not receiving the level of attention it deserves. It is easily one of the most heartwarming anime currently airing, combining action-comedy and romance through a surprisingly simple premise. The series follows Hikaru Gero, an assassin who specializes in poison and whose goal is to get married and continue his family line so his sister can live happily with her girlfriend.

The comedic twist, however, is that Gero is terrible at romance. This leads him on a chaotic journey to find love with the help of Mei Kinosaki, a marriage swindler who agrees to help him achieve his goal. The anime stands out through its entertaining comedic moments, heartwarming interactions between Gero and the women he meets, and exciting fights against rival assassins that keep the action engaging. There is no reason for fans to dismiss this anime, especially when it is readily available to stream on Crunchyroll across multiple regions.

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