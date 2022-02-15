Attack on Titan Fans Are Freaking Out Over Annie’s Big Return

Attack on Titan season four is still marching onwards, and the stakes are growing higher as the anime’s finale comes into view. Eren has taken everyone off guard with his new alliance, and humanity’s fate is in the balance. While these big steps are being made, Attack on Titan is having to tie up loose ends from previous seasons. And right now, well – the whole fandom is geeking out about Annie’s shocking return.

After all, the moment fans have been waiting for has arrived. Annie Leonhart is back in action, and she has come out of her cocoon at the worst time. The girl has been cooped in her prison since season one wrapped, so fans know Annie is walking into a brand-new world right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/KenXyro/status/1493159033548673026?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see below, netizens are excited to see how Annie will take on season four, and others are just happy to see her period. Attack on Titan has visited the Female Titan inheritor once or twice since season one put her on the sidelines. However, she has not been free from her crystal cocoon in over eight years. The anime contained Annie back in September 2013 if you can believe it.

And now? Well, Annie is free, but she has a lot left to do in season four. Humanity is at war, and Marley is on a collision course with total annihilation thanks to Eren. Annie will soon have to find a side to fight for, and you know Reiner is going to be gobsmacked when he realizes his old ally is back amongst the living.

What do you make of Annie’s return to Attack on Titan? Did you think this day was ever going to come…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

