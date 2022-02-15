Attack On Titan: Armin Actor Walks Fans Through Season 4’s Hardest Scenes

Josh Grelle has been providing the voice of Attack On Titan‘s Armin for the English Dub since the very beginning, acting as the brains behind the Scout Regiment through the series dark subject matter. With the first episode of the second half of the anime’s final season recently airing on Toonami and arriving online, we had the opportunity to sit down with Grelle, along with Bryce Papenbrook, Eren, and Trina Nishimura, Mikasa, to pick his brain over which scene from the last season was his most difficult to record.

At the end of the third season, Armin acquired the power of the Colossal Titan after chowing down on Bertholdt, following the difficult decision to save Arlert and allow Erwin to die in his place. Though Armin used his power as the Colossal in order to assist Eren during his attack on the nation of Marley, he has been remiss from becoming a Titan but things may change as the Scout Regiment decides whether to fight against Eren’s plan.

In speaking with Josh Grelle, the voice actor shared his most difficult scenes to record, wherein Eren Jaeger puts his former friends through the wringer:

“That is a hard one. It’s hard to just pick one impactful moment. From this most recent, from Part 1 of the final season, the scene where Armin has to punch Eren, that whole leading up to it. And how Eren is saying all of these really awful things to his two best friends. And they’re just, their hearts are breaking right there in front of us. “Why are you saying such awful things?” And the facts that then Armin stands up for Mikasa and then Eren just beats him to a bloody pulp.”

The hopelessness that I felt in that scene, I can only imagine what it’s like for Armin, but the hopelessness that I felt recording that scene and like, “Oh shit, it’s all downhill from here.” It was palpable. It was resonating through me. It was like, “Man, this just feels wrong and uncomfortable. And I don’t like it.” But that’s this show, man. I love it.”

