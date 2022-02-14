Attack on Titan Studio Comes Under Fire Thanks to Its Wild Work Schedule

Attack on Titan fans were admittedly nervous when its fourth season moved studios, but it turns out MAPPA has been a perfect choice for the series. In fact, the studio has become a go-to with shonen lovers, and MAPP has several major series coming down the pipeline. But as Attack on Titan carries on with season four, all eyes are on its staff following a certain overtime scandal.

The line of questioning has come to light after a post from Teruyuki Omine surfaced online. The episode director has often posted about their work on Attack on Titan, and season four has been no exception. However, a recent update did have fans doing a double-take.

After all, Omine told fans towards the start of February that he’s been working well over 40 weeks. In fact, he wrote to everyone on the 7th that he “just got home for the first time in three days” which is wild.

It is hard to imagine a job keeping you busy for 72 hours straight, but that seems to be how Omine handled a recent week at the office. Fans were stunned by his confession, and their shock is now multiplying online. All of this comes as the anime industry’s overtime demands and low wages are being scrutinized by fans. And when your show is as big as Attack on Titan, you can bet someone is going to rally against future talent being treated like Omine was.

What do you think of this latest Attack on Titan update? How do you feel about the anime industry's reliance on wild production schedules?