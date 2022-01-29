Attack on Titan Sets Up Eren’s True Goal

Attack on Titan has started planting the seeds for Eren Yeager’s real plan with the newest episode of the series! The first half of the fourth and final season of the series shifted its focus to Marley for the most part, but one of the major threads throughout was watching how much Eren had changed since the end of the third season. These changes got even more dramatic as the episodes continued as it eventually revealed that he planned to team up with Zeke and make sure that the Eldian people could no longer have children…or was he really?

The newest episode saw Eren and Zeke reuniting for the first time since all of the chaos started breaking out between Eldia, Marley, and the Yeagerist forces, and through their connection both of them end up within the Paths of the Founding Titan’s power. Things take a turn for the more surprising as Zeke tries to unite with Eren and get him to use the power for their plan, but Eren surprisingly refuses to do so and teases that he has something different and potentially bigger or better in mind for that power instead.

Episode 78 of Attack on Titan sees Eren and Zeke reunite in the Paths, and Eren sees Zeke wrapped in chains. It’s here that Eren believes that Zeke is being tied down due to the vow against war and violence the Founding Titan power seemed to be under, and with that confidence Eren reveals that he has no intention of following through on Zeke’s euthanization plan. He even goes as far as saying there’s no way in hell he’d do something like that, and was just using Zeke as a way to get to the paths.

Eren then tries to use the Founding Titan’s power for himself, but before he gets to do so and reveal what his true plan is, Zeke then reveals he had tricked Eren and that he wasn’t bound by the founder’s power anymore. The chains disappear and through his long time in the paths he was able to remove all the limits on violence that were there before. He was only testing Eren’s resolve, and it seems now it’s his mission to get Eren to agree to their plan.

But what do you think? Curious to see what Eren really wants to do with the Founding Titan’s power? How are you liking the final season so far? What are you hoping to see before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!