Attack on Titan Explores One of Its Strangest Arrivals Yet

As season four of Attack on Titan carries on, fans have become rightly invested in Eren and his current mission. The character was one of the anime’s paragons for years, but in recent episodes, Eren has shifted into a villain few recognize. Of course, that means all eyes are on the Titan Shifter right now as he deals with Zeke one on one, but they’ve first got to deal with a mysterious new heroine who is raising more questions than answers.

The moment came at the end of episode 78 for those keeping up with Attack on Titan. After Eren takes a fatal blow from Gabi, the lead ends up taking Zeke into the Path, a unique space where all Titans are made. If this information wasn’t crazy enough, the episode goes on to welcome the creator of Titans, and the woman is none other than Ymir.

And no, it is not that Ymir – the one we met way back in Attack on Titan season one. This Ymir is ancient, and she is described by Zeke as the mother of Titans.

This cliffhanger has raised plenty of questions as you can imagine because Paths and Ymir weren’t on our radars until now. We knew Eldian blood had deep roots, and these people have an innate connection to Titans. This is why native Marleyeans take issue with their kind, and as we know, that treatment has spurred forth a war.

By the end of episode 78, Attack on Titan fans were informed that Ymir dates back to the First King and works as a save to his kind. Freedom is just beyond her reach similar to Eren, and Zeke promises her powers are incredible. After all, he plans to use her gifts to save Eren from their dad’s warped mission, but fans have a feeling this is going to backfire in a big way.

So, what do you think of this little cliffhanger? How are you enjoying Attack on Titan's final season so far?