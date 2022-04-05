Attack on Titan Challenges Levi With Surprisingly Strange Enemy

Attack on Titan has challenged Levi Ackerman with one of his wildest challenges in the series so far with the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the series has officially brought its second part to an end, and as fans have seen over the course of this latest batch of episodes there’s a huge new battle coming the humans’ way as they ready themselves to take on Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan power to somehow stop the Rumbling. But while the series has pit Levi and the others against some terrifying opponents, the latest episode had hit Levi with one he didn’t see coming.

The final episode of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 went back a bit before the current battle in the series as Mikasa and the others reflect on their journeys to this point. A new flashback reveals the first time they were able to make their way to a new kind of city and explore a much different way of life. It’s here they see advances like ice cream, the circus, automobiles and other technologies, but Levi soon finds himself challenged in a whole new way when a nearby (and super creepy clown) mistakes him for a child. Check it out below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1510960243911839747?s=20&t=uQi7rNSDx9Em5T5_q-SXOw

Episode 87 of Attack on Titan sees Levi and the others sneaking their way through another region and it’s there that they see how people outside of the island are living. Without the fear of the Titans, their society has been allowed to flourish in not only technological ways but with entertainment as well. Each of them are trying their best to stay hidden to avoid being outed as “devils,” but soon Levi almost breaks his own facade when he’s approached by a creepy clown that mistakes him for a child and tries to give him candy.

As the clown gets very close to Levi’s face and continues to refer to him as a child, Levi is frozen stiff not through fear but through pure rage as he’s been insulted and has had his personal space invaded by such a wild new entity. Thankfully he doesn’t have to keep this up for long, but it’s certainly a major surprise for the character we’ve only seen in some tough ways through the episodes so far.

But what do you think? What did you think of Levi's run in with this clown? What are you hoping to see from Levi heading into the rest of the anime's future?