Attack on Titan Final Season Releases Part 2’s Final Episode: Watch

Attack on Titan has finally released the final episode of Part 2 of the Final Season! When the fourth and final season of the anime came back as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first major question fans had about what to expect was how the anime was going to get all of Hajime Isayama’s original manga ending in just a short cour of episodes. Making matters even more curious was the fact that Part 2 of the season was only scheduled to run for 12 episodes in all, and the ending from the manga was nowhere near in sight.

With the final episode of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 airing in Japan earlier this morning, it was confirmed that the anime will be continuing with a new Part 3 of episodes some time next year. This wasn’t the movie that many fans were expecting, nor was it the conclusion to Part 2 that fans had feared. With the officially translated version of the finale now available to stream outside of Japan for fans on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, now fans all over the world can see how Attack on Titan brought its latest anime era to an end.

Episode 87, the final episode of Final Season: Part 2, of Attack on Titan is titled “The Dawn of Humanity,” and the episode is vaguely described as such, “What we saw that day. What we talked about on that day. What we chose that day. That was all he ever wanted. Nothing has changed for him.” As one would expect from the final episode of such a transitional part, this one is spent reflecting on the journey Mikasa and the others have taken as they get ready for the final conflict against Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan in order to stop the Rumbling.

While this is an end for now, thankfully for many fans it’s not going to be the end of the series overall. There is still lots of ground to cover from Isayama’s original manga (especially if the series tackles the extended ending Isayama released for the final volume), and that could very well be tackled with Part 3 of the series. It’s still yet to be revealed when exactly the new slate of episodes will hit (or if it will actually conclude the series), but the wait begins.

