Attack on Titan: Mikasa Reveals Her Best Look Yet in Season Four

Mikasa has long been a fan favorite in the dark anime franchise of Attack on Titan, with the young member of the Scout Regiment cutting down more than a few Titans in her history as a resident of Paradis. While not having the ability to transform into a Titan herself, the member of the Ackerman Clan had plenty of moments to shine throughout the franchise, with the final part of the second half of season four once again placing the spotlight on Mikasa and giving her some major moments.

Mikasa has been placed between a rock and a hard place with this latest season, with Eren’s campaign set to eradicate countless scores of innocent people in a bid to end the cycle of hatred that has involved the children of Ymir. On top of not just struggling with the idea of killing Eren, who is essentially the love of her life, Mikasa is grappling with the idea of her own biology, as the Ackermann Clan was thought to “imprint” themselves on someone else and gain the equivalent of superpowers in order to protect them. While the latter might not be true at this point, Mikasa’s tough situation continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Mikasa Gallary grabbed some of the best shots of one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment, with the conclusion of the second part of the fourth season giving Mikasa and her friends a moment of respite following a flashback that saw them infiltrating the nation of Marley before Eren unleashed his attack upon it:

https://twitter.com/mikasagallery/status/1510641797311172614?s=20&t=2D7zBWYhX0X14TK3jhDesQ

While the third part of the final season of Attack on Titan is set to arrive next year in 2023, Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when exactly we can expect the story of the Scout Regiment to continue. With this being said, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if a number of anime fans took the opportunity to dive into the manga, which has already ended the story of the Titans, to figure out what fate befalls Mikasa, Eren, and the denizens of the island of Paradis.

What was your favorite moment from Mikasa in this second part of the final season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.