Attack on Titan Director Explains Creator’s Deeper Involvement for Part 2

Attack on Titan’s director explained series creator Hajime Isayama’s closer level of involvement with the second part of the fourth and final season! The anime is speeding towards its grand finale with each new episode, and that means there are some huge developments each time as the series continues to set up its final endgame plans. It’s a much different case for the second part of the season than with the first that released last year, and the team behind the anime has had a much different approach to bringing it to life this time around. This includes even the manga’s original creator, Hajime Isayama.

As director Yuichiro Hayashi explains about the changes for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 in a special conversation about the production released by Studio MAPPA, the first part of the final season was in the midst of production while Isayama was also working on the manga’s finale. But with the manga fully completed, Isayama has much more time to look over each of the elements of Part 2’s production and give much more feedback than before since he’s less busy overall. But it’s still not a contentious relationship, thankfully.

“He checks storyboards every time and the feedback is…,” Hayashi began, “At the time of Part 1, he was in the midst of working on the finale, so it seemed like he was really busy. But now it’s all finished. So the feedback from him used to be about one A4 size sheet, but now it’s about two A4 sheets. And he’s now checking things more closely. There are a lot of suggestions for improvement like, ‘I want you to fix this part,’ but also a lot of ‘Oh, this is great,’ which makes me very happy.”

Hayashi also revealed that there were some specific requests Isayama had made about what to include in some of the episodes like the secret cameos that took off with fans, and many more things coming ahead in the new episodes. As the series draws closer to bringing the final moments of the manga to life, it’s no wonder that the creator is looking at things just a big more closely than before.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 compared to what went down in the first part? What are you hoping to see before the anime comes to an end?