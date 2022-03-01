Attack On Titan Season 4 Surprised With its Own ‘Avengers Assemble’ Moment

The Scout Regiment is in quite the difficult situation and with these new trouble times, extreme measures are going to need to be taken in the final season of Attack on Titan. With the Survey Corps realizing that they might need to look in some wild places for a major assist, the latest episode gave some of our heroes their own Avengers moment, assembling a new team in a bid to save the world from a very familiar and very unfortunate threat.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe began by giving us the story of Tony Stark, who would later become Iron Man, with the studio becoming a worldwide juggernaut by leaning into the vast catalog of comic book characters at their disposal. With the arrival of the first Avengers film, we witnessed the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow assembling for the first time to fight against the machinations of the God of Mischief, Loki. With Marvel recently diving into the manga game via Deadpool: Samurai, the latest story of the Merc With A Mouth also gave us an appearance for Marvel’s premiere super-team.

Twitter User Lady Belleelmore not only took the opportunity to share the “Avengers Assemble” moment from the anime, but it also took the chance to compare it to the original scene in the manga, showing how both Eldians and Marleyians are able to unite for a common goal in stopping Eren’s genocidal plan:

I can't believe how Mappa did it but they somehow made this panel so much better in anime. #shingeki pic.twitter.com/fSkJgz5zx2 — Belleelmore (@LadyBelleelmore) February 27, 2022

Shockingly enough, the Titans that were spawned from the mind of Hajime Isayama have officially fought the Avengers once before, with a special one-shot being released in 2014 that actually was written in collaboration between Marvel Comics HQ and creator Hajime Isayama. While their battle was quite brief, the special comic even had the Guardians of the Galaxy jumping into battle to fight the Titans. While there hasn’t been any official word of this crossover receiving a sequel, Marvel’s entry into the world of manga recently saw Deadpool teaming up with My Hero Academia’s All Might, so anything is definitely possible.

What do you think of the Survey Corps’ Avengers moment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.