Attack On Titan Acknowledges Zack Snyder’s Influence on Season 4

Attack on Titan has certainly earned its reputation as a brutal franchise, with the story of Ymir being a prime example of just how dark the series created by Hajime Isayama can be when it wants to be. With Studio MAPPA continuing to work on the final season of the television season, the director of the fourth season has shocked fans by admitting that a certain Zack Snyder movie helped in telling the tale of the young girl that started it all so many years ago in the world of the Scout Regiment.

In a new interview, director Yuichiro Hayashi went into detail with regards to the disturbing life of Ymir, the young girl that would be the first wielder of the powers of the Titans. Hayashi describes the effect that MAPPA was looking to instill in this devastating flashback sequence while harkening on the visuals of Zack Snyder’s 300 in order to do so:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I struggled a lot with what to do with the visuals of that scene. I didn’t want to make it an ordinary flashback. I wanted its look to be more striking. The characters look darker because they’re all against the light, while the sky is glowing brighter. We wanted it to look like some images from the movie 300. It looks kind of like bleach bypass. It has created an extraordinary ambiance. I thought that the ordinary blue sky would not fit that scene. We needed a world with a tense, unsettling atmosphere to show something unusual is happening.”

If you’d like to watch the full interview in full, the Youtube Channel for Pony Canyon shared the informative discussion:

If you’re unfamiliar with 300, it originally hit the scene as a graphic novel from legendary creator Frank Miller, who had made a name for himself with comic runs such as Daredevil and The Dark Knight Returns. The movie landed in 2006 and helped to put Zack Snyder on the map with his unique directing style, which eventually gave him the opportunity to dive into the DC Cinematic Universe with the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

What did you think of this disturbing flashback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.