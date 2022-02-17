Attack On Titan Promo Teases Annie’s Season 4 Reunion

It’s been quite some time since the Female Titan was defeated by Eren Jaeger, with Annie deciding to wrap herself in a prison of her own creation to escape potential torture at the hands of her former friends within the Scout Regiment. However, in the final moments of the latest episode of Attack On Titan, we witness Annie being freed from her imprisonment, hinting that the Female Titan is set to have a major role in the last episodes of the anime adaptation while readying to come into contact with some familiar faces.

Annie was the first undercover agent discovered within the ranks of the Scout Regiment and while she has been locked in her crystalline prison since the first season’s finale, she has managed to make appearances in this last season thanks to flashbacks that showed viewers how Annie, Reiner, and Bertholdt had originally arrived on the island of Paradis. Annie’s mission was not an easy one, being discovered as the Female Titan as she attempted to kidnap Eren Jaeger but being beaten down by both the Attack Titan and the Scout Regiment, halting her mission. With the recently released promo, Annie is set to have a major reunion while also attempting to navigate the new status quo of the world.

Twitter User Hourly Hitch Ani shared the stills captured from the Attack On Titan Promo for its next episode, which will see Annie escaping from her self-imposed prison running into the Scout Regiment member known as Hitch, with it being clear that there is no lost love between these two soldiers from different sides of the aisle:

HITCH AND ANNIE IN THE PREVIEW FOR NEXT WEEKS EPISODE!!!!#AttackOnTitan#shingeki pic.twitter.com/R2eBF7vaEV — Hitchannie archive 📂 (@HourlyHitchAni) February 13, 2022

As mentioned earlier, the world is a very different place now since Annie locked herself in a prison of her own making in order to avoid potential torture and questioning from her former friends in the Scout Regiment, as Eren Jaeger leads countless Colossal Titans to eliminate anyone that doesn’t have Eldian blood in their veins. While Annie might be an Eldian herself, her father is now in the crosshairs as he remains living within the nation of Marley, meaning that the Female Titan might have some objection to Eren’s current course of action. Needless to say, expect Annie to have a major role in the final episodes of this last season.

How do you think this disastrous reunion in Attack On Titan will play out? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.