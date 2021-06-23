Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Sasha Back to Life

✖

One awesome Attack on Titan cosplay has brought Sasha Blouse back to life! Now that Hajime Isayama's original manga series has come to an end earlier this year following a notable twelve year run in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. With the manga now at an end (even with some extra additional materials for the final chapter released after the fact in the final volume of the series), now fans are waiting for the anime's run to come to an end soon enough as well as it's slated to air its final slate of episodes next Winter.

The first half of the season came with its fair share of heart breaking and notable moments as well, and one of the biggest was the death of Sasha early on in the season. As a major casualty of the first real raid on Marley, her death marked a turning point in the series that began a much darker turn for Eren Yeager that we would see progress through the rest of the first cour of the season. Now one awesome cosplay from artist @kleinerpixel on Instagram has brought her back to life, and shows off why Sasha was such a big deal in the final season! Check it out below:

Sasha might have been the first notable casualty in the war against Marley, but as the season continue it was clear that she was going to be far from the last. Things got even more complicated as the episodes went on as not only did Eldia and the Survey Corps realize how much of a threat Marley was really going to be, but they also had to deal with internal strife as Eren and Zeke had a secret plan of their own to turn on everyone and essentially started a third faction to pursue their own goals.

With the final episode of Attack on Titan's first part of the final season, we were left on a pretty huge cliffhanger as Eren and Marley's forces were going to clash all while Eldia is trying to keep their country in one piece. The final climactic battle of the series will pretty much take the entire second cour to burn through, so it's going to be a pretty tough wait for its return in Winter 2022.

But what did you think of Sasha's time in Attack on Titan's fourth and final season? Excited to see how the anime brings it all to an end next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!