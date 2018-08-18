‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Premieres Tonight on Toonami

The Toonami faithful have been rewarded over the last year as Adult Swim has provided anime fans with the one of the strongest line-ups it has had in the last few years.

This will undoubtedly continue throughout August on onward as Toonami is about to become even stronger as Attack on Titan Season 3’s English dub premieres tonight, August 18, at 11PM EST on Toonami.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The line-up is going through some shifts this evening as some older series end, and others are shifted around to open up the schedule. Not only is it extended by half an hour every Saturday, it’s adding much requested series like Attack on Titan‘s third season.

If you are wondering what to expect over this next season, here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

Along with a special dual episode premiere next weekend on August 26, fans will see how different the third season is from the previous two iterations. Speedily setting up a new tone and world full of political intrigue and interior threats, rather than focus entirely on fighting the Titans.

Attack on Titan‘s third season won’t be the only premiere of the August 18 Toonami broadcast as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable is premiering its English dub, which has also been highly sought after and wished for by anime fans.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans.

The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.