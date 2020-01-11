Attack On Titan Enters The World of Shadow Of The Colossus In Stunning Art

Attack On Titan is looking to wrap up its story in both the anime and the manga, with the Survey Corps still clashing its swords against the giant threat that has been presented by the Titans. With the hyper speeding soldiers living in a world of nihilism and large creatures storming through their towns, it’s no surprise that a fan would take a franchise that is well known for its giant monstrosities in Shadow Of The Colossus. The Attack On Titan fan imagines just what would happen if Eren Jaeger and Makasa were to team up to take down one of the most well known Colossi from the popular video game!

Reddit User Malfernik shared the amazing artwork created by artist, Risanchantag via DevianArt, that combines the franchise of both Attack On Titan and Shadow Of The Colossus, to create a brand new franchise that fans have dubbed “Attack On The Colossus”:

Shadow Of The Colossus was originally released for Sony’s Playstation 2 in 2005, presenting players with an intricate, emotional world that saw the protagonist attempting to wake up his comatose girlfriend by destroying the Colossus that wander the landscape. Based on the popularity of the game, many years later a re-make was released on the Playstation 4 that gave the game a graphical update and introduced the lumbering colossi to the world once again in 2018.

As the finale of Attack On Titan promising to arrive this year, 2020 will be a big year for Eren and his friends on the Survey Corps, though whether or not any will make it out alive is another story all together. With the series priding itself on providing some of the darkest stories within the medium of anime.

