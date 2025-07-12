My Hero Academia Teases Big Reveal for Deku’s Birthday

My Hero Academia is gearing up to hit our screens later this year with the eighth and final season of the TV anime series, and the team behind it all is teasing something big to help celebrate Izuku Midoriya’s birthday. My Hero Academia is now working on the anime’s grand finale, but has been sharing a few looks at the final episodes during the course of its production. While there have been some teasers, fans have yet to get a full look at what’s coming in the grand finale as we head closer towards the final season’s Fall 2025 release window.

My Hero Academia was one of the big anime franchises that had quite a lot to share during a special panel as part of Anime Expo 2025 earlier this month (of which ComicBook was in attendance), but they also did not share a full trailer for Season 8. That seems to be coming our way as those at the panel teased that they would have something special to share for Deku’s birthday on July 15th. While this may or may not be a new trailer, it’s certainly something to be excited for either way as a new reveal is coming soon.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 8 Come Out?

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the anime will be airing sometime this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The voice cast from the previous season are returning for their respective roles as well.

It also means that now is the best time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the series thus far with the first seven seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio options available. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be streaming the anime’s final episodes alongside their initial premieres in Japan later this Fall, so at least we currently known where we’ll be able to check out these new episodes. Right now, it’s just a matter of finding out when they will actually premiere.

What’s New for My Hero Academia Season 8?

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be taking on the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the manga’s finale, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi teased fans during Anime Expo 2025 that there is going to be even more on the way. Explaining that now his time with the manga has ended, the creator has been able to work with the anime team on including brand new scenes that will help to flesh out this final season maybe even more than they were seen in the manga’s final arc.

“Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process,” Horikoshi stated. “I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.” It’s still a mystery as to what these new scenes could be, but it’s yet another reason to be excited for what’s to come in the anime’s final episodes hitting later this Fall.