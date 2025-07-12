New Epic Godzilla x Evangelion Crossover Announced

We have yet to receive an anime and/or live-action project that brings together the Eva pilots of Neon Genesis Evangelion and the King of the Monsters, Godzilla. Despite this fact, there have been numerous collaborations that see NERV and the lizard king butting heads in some unexpected ways. In recent years, the introduction of the Shin Universe has helped to imagine what these two worlds colliding will look like. While Hideaki Anno hasn’t hinted at Shinji Ikari coming face-to-face with the kaiju, this fact isn’t stopping some wild new merchandise on the way that fuses these two universes in a brand new way.

Premium Bandai will be releasing a fresh take on the unexpected crossover thanks to an upcoming merchandise release. Specifically, a t-shirt that blends together the two “Shin” universes into one, re-imagining the likes of Rei, Eva unit 01, and Godzilla itself. Here’s how the producer describes the upcoming release, “Order starts today. From “Godzilla vs. Evangelion”, the hugely popular T-shirt design, previously only available at Bandai Namco Cross Store, is now open for pre-order at Premium Bandai. A completely original illustration drawn in the style of an American comic cover.” While not an official animation and/or live-action collab, it’s clear that this crossover will persist in unexpected ways.

本日受注開始



「ゴジラ対エヴァンゲリオン」より

バンダイナムコ Cross Storeのみ入手可能であった大人気柄のTシャツが

プレミアムバンダイで受注開始。



アメリカンコミックの表紙風に描かれた完全オリジナルイラスト



ご来店の難しいお客様はこの機会にゲット👍



👇プレミアムバンダイ👇… pic.twitter.com/ckWqoGLGPb — プレックス (@Plex_toy) July 11, 2025

Get Into The Godzilla

While the Shin Universe has shared no news regarding any new films in the series that introduced twisted new takes on the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman, this fusion proves that there are still fans interested in seeing more of Hideaki Anno’s unique world. Various crossovers have taken place in recent years between the “Shin Japan Heroes Universe” with even some figures allowing all the characters involved to fuse into one giant mech. Most recently, Anno finished with his take on the Mobile Suit universe with Gundam GQuuuuuuX, so fingers crossed he will one day return to this universe that brings classic Japanese characters together under one roof.

While Godzilla has a full plate ahead of it, with the likes of Godzilla Minus One’s sequel and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova on the horizon, the same can’t be said for the Evangelion franchise. At present, there has been no confirmation of a new project focusing on the Eva pilots following the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion. Hideaki Anno has hinted at the idea that something might be taking place in the background, but said thing has yet to be revealed.

To date, there has not been a live-action adaptation of any Evangelion story, leaving fans to wonder what a potential crossover between NERV and Godzilla would look like. Would the meeting of the Shin heroes take place as an animated affair, or would Shinji Ikari and his fellow mech enthusiasts be brought into their first live-action foray?

Want to see what the future holds for all of the Shin Universe heroes? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and NERV, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.