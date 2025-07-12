New Demon Slayer Movie Teases Sneak Peek With Major SDCC 2025 Takeover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ready for a major takeover of San Diego Comic-Con this year, and the franchise is hosting a massive panel with an exclusive sneak peek of the first Infinity Castle movie for fans in attendance this year. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a brand new trilogy of feature films adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and after all this waiting, we’re finally going to see the first film in this new trilogy very soon. But the catch is that fans in Japan only have to wait a little under a week for its premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 will be premiering in theaters across Japan on July 18th, but international fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see the new film for themselves. That’s not the case for the lucky fans who are going to be able to attend San Diego Comic-Con 2025, however, as there will be a huge panel with the stars behind the movie and more showing off new footage for international fans for the very first time on Saturday, July 26th.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer Announces SDCC 2025 Plans

As detailed via press release, Aniplex and Crunchyroll have some massive plans for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The new film will be taking over Hall H with a panel featuring not only exclusive footage revealed to international audiences for the very first time, but huge members of the film’s staff and cast will be in attendance as well. Slated for the event are director Haruo Sotozaki, director of photgraphy Yuichi Terao, Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae, Zenitsu Agatsuma voice star Aleks Le, and even performing artist LiSA, who provides a new theme song for the film.

It’s naturally yet to be revealed what kinds of new footage or updates will be revealed for the film during the event, nor has it been revealed whether or not this new material will also be officially released online. That might not be the case, so if you are going to be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year you might want to keep this panel on your radar to see what’s next for the new movie. If not, international audiences won’t have to wait too much longer for the new movie’s full debut.

ufotable

When to Watch Demon Slayer’s New Movie?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). The first film in this new trilogy will feature a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, so it’s going to have a lot of room to cover everything it needs to before it ends.

The release windows or dates for the final two films in the Infinity Castle trilogy have yet to be revealed as of this time, but the international release schedule for the film breaks down as such: