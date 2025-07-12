Helluva Boss Writer Further Fleshes Out Upcoming Hazbin Hotel Crossover (Exclusive)

Brandon Rogers is a big player in the Hellaverse these days, as the writer on both series also supplies voices for both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss. In Helluva Boss, Rogers takes on the role of Blitzo, the head of the company known as I.M.P., while in Hazbin Hotel, he plays the part of the sadistic news reporter Katie Killjoy. In the future, it appears as though Rogers will voice both characters in an upcoming crossover between the series that are now both housed under Amazon’s streaming umbrella. In a recent interview with Rogers, we talked about the upcoming crossover and what it might entail.

To start, Rogers went into details regarding the “first” crossover between the universes via the Amazon Prime Video announcement, “It was crazy reading that script. I don’t think I fully read the script until I showed up in the studio. When you see Blitz and Charlie’s names next to each other, it’s really trippy. Like, wow, it’s really happening and we’re doing it.” This initial meeting of the Hellaverse worlds took place to help announce that Helluva Boss was coming to Amazon Prime Video, joining Charlie Morningstar and her fellow hotel residents for the first time. Luckily, I.M.P.’s story will still release episodes for free on YouTube moving forward.

The Secret Crossover

Rogers further explored the upcoming crossover while also stating that it is a topic that he is asked about at nearly “every convention” he attends, “Nearly every con, I have a fan approach me about the crossover, asking if I can tell them what’s going to happen. Could you imagine if I told you, right here, right now, you’re 14 years old and I’m going to tell you? I think it’s really cool that so many people want to know so bad, because it means that they’re super invested in it. I understand the dopamine release and need for stuff like that, so it’s such an honor to be a part of it. I do respect it.”

In the past, Rogers has refrained from spilling the beans on any upcoming spoilers, hilariously stating that series creator Vivienne Medrano might have a sniper rifle trained on him should he do so. During our interview, we learned that Brandon handles much more of the “Earth-based” writing on the series while Medrano focuses far more on events taking place in the underworld. Needless to say, this writing partnership has been paying off for all parties involved.

As of the writing of this article, a clear crossover announcement has yet to be made though there are plenty of avenues for this to happen. Hazbin Hotel has already been confirmed for four seasons, and while Helluva Boss is also slated for that many seasons, the latter will end with its upcoming fourth season. Now that both are a part of Amazon Prime Video’s library, the idea of worlds colliding becomes that much easier.

