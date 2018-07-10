‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals A Shocking Pregnancy

Attack on Titan is known for its shocking moments, and it seems the series isn’t about to drop them this arc. After all, the manga’s new chapter made fans do a double-take when a certain someone was shown to be expecting.

So, spoiler warning! If you do not want to know more about Attack on Titan chapter 107, proceed with extreme caution!

For those caught up with the series, you will know the heroine who is expecting. As the series’ latest chapter came to a close, fans were stunned to see Krista Lenz — or Historia Reiss — expecting a child.

Sadly, the moment isn’t one fans are eager to celebrate. Historia’s pregnancy really is not the joyous occasion you might have wanted it to be.

As the chapter explains, Historia agrees to become pregnant out of necessity. The ruler of Paradis is seen in a flashback greeting the nation’s first ambassador from Hizaru. Kiyomi Azumabito says Paradis can only be secured if Historia inherits the Beast Titan from Zeke Yeager as the latter is coming up on his 13-year lifespan. With her possessing the Beast Titan, Historia will need to breed plenty of children during her 13-year lifespan so her lineage will be continued. Her royal blood will need to be passed down, giving her children the ability to inherit a Titan and protect Paradis as the island nation catches up with the rest of the world.

As you can expect, Eren and the Survey Scouts weren’t too happy about the plan, but Historia agreed. When the flashback ends, readers are then shown the heroine as she rests in the countryside. The long-haired girl is shown in a rocking chair with a very obvious baby bump, but her deadpan expression has fans concerned about the breeding Historia agreed to.

