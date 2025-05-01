Demon Slayer Unveils First Look at Exciting New UNIQLO Collab

The Demon Slayer Corps is about to have one of the biggest adventures ever, which just so happens to be their last. The first of the film trilogy following Demon Slayer’s heroes diving headfirst into the Infinity Castle will hit Japan this summer, with the silver screen entry arriving this September in the West. To help in getting anime fans hyped for Tanjiro and his allies’ big comeback, the fashion producers at UNIQLO are preparing unique clothes so that anime fans can promote the heroes and villains that sprang from the mind of Koyoharo Gotouge.

UNIQLO has collaborated with some of the biggest names in anime, including Dragon Ball, Gundam, Dandadan, One Piece, Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. While the clothing producers have teamed up with Demon Slayer in the past, this new crossover will focus entirely on the Infinity Castle arrival this summer. Here’s how UNIQLO describes the anime crossover, “The eye-catching illustration from the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” by Koyoharu Gotouge and animation by ufotable is now available on a T-shirt. The story begins with the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado joining the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. The heartbreaking story of humans and demons, the terrifying swordplay, and the occasional comical scenes have made the series popular around the world. The latest film, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Castle Arc,” Chapter 1, will be released on July 18, 2025.”

What Lies Within The Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer’s season four finale saw Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps dragged into the headquarters of Muzan and his demonic lieutenants. Ending on quite the cliffhanger, the past episode saw the Hashira trying their best to defeat the demon lord but coming up short. Thanks to his longevity as a demon, Muzan can seemingly only be killed by the sun, meaning that traditional methods of taking down demons won’t work against the big bad of the series.

Ending Demon Slayer with a film trilogy makes sense considering how good the shonen series has been when it comes to box office profits. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the biggest anime film of all time, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars. The movie will actually be returning to theaters prior to the Infinity Castle, letting fans once again experience the fight on the demonic locomotive once again.

Demon Slayer’s Grand Finale

The anime adaptation has been playing catch-up with the manga as creator Koyoharu Gotouge ended Demon Slayer with its final chapter in 2020. Ever since the conclusion, the mangaka hasn’t hinted at a sequel and/or spin-off series, meaning that once the anime catches up to the source material, it might be the definitive finale for the Demon Slayer Corps. Even if Tanjiro’s story is finished, the legacy of Demon Slayer will remain for quite some time.

