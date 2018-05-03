‘Attack on Titan’ Just Killed Off One Major Character

If you thought Attack on Titan was done tearing down your dreams, then you better rethink that idea real quick. It has been awhile since the series targeted its main lineup of heroes, but the manga is ending that streak in its next issue.

So, there are some major spoilers below. You have been warned! There are very massive spoilers for chapter 105 of Attack on Titan below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Kodansha Comics will see the next chapter of Attack on Titan head to shelves, and versions of the update have ended up online already. Sites like Twitter and Reddit have started buzzing over the leaked chapter, and it is easy to see why. For those who cannot avoid spoilers, it is easy to find out who dies in the new release.

As it turns out, Sasha Blouse is the latest member of the Survey Corps to be killed off. The death is a tragic one, and it was nearly avoided entirely. Sasha found herself on the blimp Paradis was using to evacuate the Survey Corps from Marley as the force wrapped its ambush on the country. With the Marley military in shambles, Sasha is on the aircraft with Jean and Connie to help with the retreat. The trio mourn over those they lost in the battle, but Connie admits he is glad his two friends survived since they are special to him. So, you can imagine how he reacts with Sasha is suddenly shot by none other than Gabi.

The little girl takes down Sasha with a point-blank shot to the chest. Gabi grabs a shotgun from a fallen Marley soldier on the ground, and she takes out a Survey Corps member to jack their maneuvering gear. After giving a teary goodbye to her handlers, Gabi (and a wayward Falco) hitch up to the blimp, and Gabi shoots the first person she sees. Sasha just happens to be the soldier in the girl’s line of sight, and she dies shortly after being shot directly in the chest.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you sad to see this character go? How will the Survey Corps recover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!