‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Two Surprising Double Agents

Attack on Titan knows what it takes to mess with fans. The series has a reputation for blowing away its readers with unexpected deaths and ultra-gory moments, but that isn’t all Attack on Titan knows to do. In fact, the series has thrown fans off with its use of espionage, and readers fell for that trick with the manga’s latest chapter.

If you are caught up with Attack on Titan, then you will know chapter 105 came out not long ago. The update saw the Survey Corps make a hasty retreat from Marley after Eren Jaeger led an ambush on the country. Things went sour when two stowaways managed to shoot Sasha point-blank, leaving her to bleed out in the arms of her close friends. Gabi and Falco were indignant about the murder, cursing the Paradis devils as they were brought to the one who orchestrated the entire ambush.

And, as it turns out, Zeke and his assistant were the masterminds behind the whole ordeal.

Attack on Titan‘s chapter shows Gabi and Falco being led to Zeke who is recovering from being attack during the ambush. The younger soldiers had thought the Beast Titan was killed by Levi during the battle, but it seems that was a ruse. Instead, Zeke was taken up to the airship being used for evacuation, and he didn’t come alone.

Back in Marley, the Cart Titan revealed the other double agent working beside Zeke. The girl was questioned about being captured earlier with the Jaw Titan, and she said the soldier who tricked her was familiar because she was one of Zeke’s devotees.

As the chapter explains, what went down in Marley was all according to a plan Zeke made with Paradis. He says Falco and Gabi are miscalculations to his plot, and the deaths of Sasha and several other Survey Corps members were as well. Zeke’s protege Yellena was unable to contain the Jaw and Cart Titan long enough for the plan to go smoothly, and the ambush spun into a violent mess from there.

Right now, it looks like Zeke and Yellena have made their position in this brewing war known. The Marley soldiers have gone AWOL against their country to support Paradis’ ambush, and that gives the island even more power than before. So far, Paradis has five Titan Powers on its side, so Marley will need one good strategy to fight back against its forces.

