Attack on Titan Goes To The Movies With A Last Attack Surprise

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is the first, and most likely last, movie that will feature the Scout Regiment and their fight against their former friend Eren Jaeger. The new Founding Titan wanted nothing more than to protect his friends by laying waste to the world at large, unleashing a stream of Colossal Titans that were more than willing to wipe numerous citizens off the face of the Earth. In recent days, The Last Attack has shared some eye-popping information when it comes to the movie that will bring the Titans to the silver screen and has a new hilarious gift for fans waiting for the film.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, much like Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training and Dandadan: The First Encounter, will be a compilation film. The movie will have a colossal runtime of one hundred and forty-five minutes, capturing the final episodes of the anime adaptation. On top of bringing these major moments to the screen, the Attack on Titan movie has confirmed that there will also be a new post-credit scene attached to the film. Details regarding the new animated scene remain a mystery but it makes for quite the incentive to revisit the old episodes on the big screen when it arrives in Japan on November 8th.

Attack on Titan Goes To The Movies

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t stated as to whether or not the series will continue, though past interviews have hinted at the idea that the mangaka is done with this world. In fact, Isayama had a dream for his “retirement” which was far different from working on his brutal manga series. In the past, Isayama has stated that he wants nothing more than to run his own sauna. We have seen this demonstrated in the fact that the artist has routinely created art that features some of his biggest characters chilling out in a sauna.

The poster below doesn’t feature the main characters in a sauna but it does see them chilling out in the movie theater. While the film is just a few days away from hitting theaters in Japan, no release has been confirmed for North America as of yet. Hopefully, like many other anime compilation films, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will make its way to the West as well.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s Post-Credits Scene

So what could the post-credits scene be for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack? As anime fans viewed in the original series finale, we witnessed Mikasa and remnants of the Survey Corps visiting Eren Jaeger’s grave. On top of this scene, the finale episode also gave us a look into the future, visiting a mysterious child who stumbled upon Eren’s grave and potentially would start the cycle all over again. While Isayama hasn’t stated if he’ll return for a sequel, perhaps this scene might paint a picture of the future.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack makes perfect sense for hitting the silver screen as the final episodes are so massive that they could easily fill up a theater. Thanks to Eren unleashing countless Titans and his larger-than-life form, it will be worth revisiting these events on the big screen. Attack on Titan might not return with new chapters and/or episodes but the series will have a lasting impact on the anime world.

Want to see what surprises Attack on Titan has in store with its upcoming Last Attack film?