Netflix’s Devil May Cry Fans Suspect This Fan-Favorite Villain Gets More Than a Cameo

The Devil May Cry franchise follows the half-demon devil hunter Dante as he hunts and kills dangerous demons for a price. We later learn that he does this because his mother, who was a human, was killed by demons seeking revenge against his demonic father Sparda for betraying his own kind to save humanity. Dante also has an identical twin brother named Vergil, who he believes to be dead. But, over the course of the story, Vergil is shown to be alive and faces Dante as a main antagonist.

Ahead of the series’ premiere on April 3rd, Netflix’s Devil May Cry gave fans a sneak peek at the older Sparda twin, Vergil. After Dante’s favourite strawberry sundae place is attacked, Vergil seemingly emerges from the flames, commenting on how he and Dante have much to catch up on. Dante is visibly affected by the appearance of his supposedly dead brother. Although it is quickly revealed the intruder isn’t actually Vergil and Dante goes back to being the cocky mercenary fighting the demon imposter.

Fans Suspect The Cameo Might Not Be Vergil’s Only Appearance

While the Devil May Cry preview made it clear that this wasn’t actually Vergil, there’s still a good chance the fan-favorite villain might make an actual appearance later on in the series. The first clue comes from the first scene of the anime’s opening by Limp Bizkit where we see Dante’s sword, Rebellion, briefly change into Vergil’s iconic Yamato. And as pointed out by Reddit user u/Extra_Doughnut7410, later on in the opening, we see what looks like Vergil’s Judgement Cut with the silhouette of a demon resembling Sparda in the background. This reference alone feels too specific for us only to see a fake Vergil in the series and nothing more.

However, according to director Adi Shankar, despite the similarities, this demon is not actually Sparda. If that’s the case, it’s most likely that what we’re seeing is Dante’s devil trigger. In that scenario, it would make perfect sense for the briefly seen Judgement Cut to actually be Vergil preparing to fight Dante. This theory makes even more sense when we consider that Netflix’s Devil May Cry follows a younger version of Dante, like what we see in the Devil May Cry 3 video game.

At that time, Vergil had yet to fall into the Demon World where he would encounter the Prince of Darkness, Mundus, who would turn him into his servant, Nelo Angelo. Unless the animated series changes the chronology of these events, this would mean Vergil would still be in the Human World at the time the series takes place. On top of that, we already know Vergil’s goal during the Devil May Cry 3 timeline was to seek the power of his and Dante’s father, Sparda.

This goal will inevitably lead him to Dante. Especially with Dante still having his half of the Perfect Amulet needed to open the gate to the Demon World. Their encounter may turn out similar to what we have already seen before in the Devil May Cry 3 video game. Or the series might deviate from the canon storyline to give the brothers a different ending. Only time will tell.

All fans know right now is that it wouldn’t make sense to foreshadow Vergil’s appearance repeatedly in the opening only to give him a single cameo as a fake version of himself. This speculation is further backed by how Robbie Daymond has already been announced as Vergil’s voice actor alongside the series’ other major characters.

Redditors Share Opinions On Vergil’s Design

But whether Vergil makes another appearance in the series or not, it’s still notable that the sneak peek marks the first time the older Sparda twin has ever appeared in animated form. As expected, fans had a lot to say about Vergil’s design. The first thing many viewers noticed was how Vergil’s hairstyle was altered. Instead of the slick back we see in Devil May Cry 3, his new hair were spikier. Redditor u/CaptainHazama compared the style to Kazuya’s hair in Tekken. While u/dark621 compared it to DBZ’s Vegeta.

Aside from the hair, some fans also took issue with how Vergil’s iconic Devil May Cry 3 coat design was changed. The animated Vergil’s long blue coat lacked the delicate silvery white patterns on its front that gave it such a regal air. Instead, it had a simpler helical pattern on the collar and shoulders in an orangish gold color that many fans found unflattering in contrast to the coat’s deep blue.

Fans like u/OkCall7730 also criticized the anime’s character design for being significantly different from the original manga. While Vergil was clearly recognizable thanks to his iconic color scheme. The redditor argued that the style was too cartoonish and the character wouldn’t have been recognizable if not for his color palette.

Although redditor u/CharacterLoan5713 suggested the possibility that the sneak peek wasn’t Vergil’s actual final design. Seeing as the version of Vergil seen in preview was a fake, this might actually be true. And if that turns out to be the case, it would be a pleasant surprise for fans who don’t like the current design.

