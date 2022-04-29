Attack on Titan Needs To Bring Back Wit

✖

While Studio MAPPA is set to finish out the animated story of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, the first three seasons of the television series were produced by Wit Studio, who has since moved onto the likes of Spy x Family and The Ranking of Kings. With the final episodes of the Survey Corps set to arrive next year in 2023, MAPPA should still be the ones to finish out the series, but bringing back Wit Studio for one last shot at Attack on Titan would help excellently pay homage to the series' past.

Now let's be clear here, this isn't to say that Wit should replace Studio MAPPA but rather, that there are plenty of story opportunities in the final few episodes for the animation house to make a comeback. Rather than handling an entire episode or the final four installments, Wit could be brought in for a specific segment of one of the final episodes, paying homage to the hard work that they had put in over the course of the first three seasons. With the final battle being one that is beyond action-packed, Wit's style could compliment MAPPA's in specific instances.

There will always be debate about which studio had the better animation style in Attack on Titan, with many fans debating if Wit had a better handle on the action while MAPPA added an artistic flair that made the anime adaptation look closer to the manga. In this latest season, MAPPA was really able to show off how they progressed since the first episodes of the fourth season, with instances like Mikasa's rampage against her former friends and the unleashing of the Rumbling proving that the studio has definitely evolved.

Wit Studio has also grown a lot since its work on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, with both Spy x Family and The Ranking of Kings showing not just how Wit's style can change, but how it is able to share a more fluid style in general. A partnership between Wit and MAPPA for these final episodes would definitely be the perfect way for Attack on Titan's anime to come to an end.

