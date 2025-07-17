This Straw Hat Pirate in One Piece Has the Worst Backstory in the Crew (And You’ll Never Convince Me Otherwise)

Eiichiro Oda’s iconic WSJ manga One Piece has been ongoing since 1997 and has introduced us to countless intriguing characters. The series is known for its emotional backstories that always provide depth to the characters, even if they have minor roles in the story. That is especially the case among the Straw Hat Pirates, the central crew in the series. Throughout the years, Luffy has gathered a crew of ten members, each of who have their own goals and reasons for journeying with the future King of the Pirates. The series has also revealed their backstories, most of which are too heartbreaking to keep your eyes dry. Whether it’s Robin, Sanji, Brook, Nami, or even the others, Eiichiro Oda doesn’t hesitate to make our beloved characters suffer.

Among the several incredible backstories, there’s just one character whose backstory pales in comparison. Roronoa Zoro is Luffy’s first mate and one of the most crucial characters in the series. He is introduced fairly early in the story, shortly after Luffy began his epic journey. As the first crew member, Zoro has been an exceptional support to Luffy since the very beginning. He’s also the first Straw Hat to officially call Luffy the future King of the Pirates, expressing his faith in the person he decided to follow.

Zoro Has the Simplest Backstory in the Crew

Since Zoro was introduced fairly early in the story, his past didn’t have the same depth as the other characters. We see a brief glimpse of his childhood that explains the reason he is so determined to become the World’s Strongest Swordsman. That was a promise he made to himself as well as to his childhood friend, Kuina. She was the daughter of the Dojo master, where Zoro learned swordsmanship. Kuina had great talents, but she believed that as a girl, she couldn’t do much in the future. Physically, she will be weaker than grown men, and the difference between her and Zoro will be clear once he grows up. However, Zoro still believed in her capabilities since he had never won a duel against her.

Zoro admired and envied Kuina’s skills, and the two children swore to compete for the title of the strongest swordsman in the world. Unfortunately, the day after they made that promise, Zoro learned of Kuina’s death, who fell down the stairs. He then continued his journey to fulfill the promise to honor her memory. That was the extent of the backstory, and it’s rather simple. Compared to the others, it even feels underwhelming. However, his past highlights the uncertainty of life, and it also sets up his goal, which isn’t all too bad.

Oda Didn’t Fully Explore Zoro’s Family Tree in the Wano Country Saga

Ever since the East Blue Saga, Oda has never really focused too much on Zoro’s past until the Wano Country Saga in One Piece. We learn that he belongs to the elite clan of Samurai as the son of Roronoa Arashi, who died around two decades ago during the fight against the pirates. He is also a descendant of Ryuma, the legendary swordsman of Wano, whose body was used by Gecko Moria as a puppet. His mother followed after him after an illness, and Zoro somehow landed in the Shimotsuki Village located in the East Blue.

The story never revealed how and when he ended up there, even though Oda had the perfect opportunity to focus more on Zoro. His family tree wasn’t even properly mentioned in Wano, and Oda later revealed it in an SBS, which again disappointed fans. The story had reached a crucial phase where Oda had to focus more on the ongoing fight and the lore instead of dedicating a few weeks or months to a character’s backstory who was introduced over two decades ago.

Zoro Doesn’t Need a Backstory to Be an Exceptional Character

Even though Zoro doesn’t have an impressive backstory like the other Straw Hats in One Piece, it won’t change the fact that he will always be a great character. He has a certain presence in the crew, which cannot be replaced by anyone. Although he is a crucial support to Luffy, he is his own person, and he trains every day to achieve his goals. Along with Sanji and Luffy, he makes up one of the best trios in Shonen. As long as the future Pirate Kings have Luffy’s back, there’s nothing they can’t achieve.

Zoro doesn’t have the same complex past as others, but it never felt like he needed one to be considered great. He’s destined for greatness with or without a sad backstory. While many fans point out that Zoro comes off as emotionally distant, he is actually a shy character who finds it difficult to put his feelings across in a simple way. Zoro cares for others in his own clumsy way, and that’s what makes him intriguing as one of One Piece’s most beloved Straw Hats.