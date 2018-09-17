‘Attack on Titan’ Just Dropped One of Its Best Episodes Ever

Attack on Titan season 3 just debut one of the biggest, goriest, and overall best episodes of the entire series – and in a season that’s been as excellent as this one, that’s really saying something!

Episode 46, “Ruler of the Walls” saw the Eren, Levi, Erwin and the rest of the Scout Regiment launch a desperate bid to stop the threat of the Rod Reiss Titan, before it can reach and demolish the walls of Orvud District. That plan required a major gamble of human life, as Erwin decides to skip evacuation in favor of luring the Reiss Titan into a trap. That trap involves a surprise attack from Eren in titan form, wielding Wiley E. Coyote style explosives, and a major stepping up by Historia Reiss, who has now solidified her place as one of Attack on Titan’s most badass characters.

After all the drama, thrilling action, and totally gross scenes of the Rod Reiss Titan at work, Attack on Titan fans have a lot to react to. Check out what they’re now saying:

Shocking Developments

To call this episode of Attack on Titan “edge of your seat” thrilling would be an understatement.

Much Improved

As a person who didn’t come out of Attack On Titan Season 2 liking it too much, I’m really enjoying Season 3 so far. — ?? Cheese Gestapo ?? (@laughingdrag) September 17, 2018



Needless to say, Attack on Titan season 3 has found redemption with fans who were disappointed in season 2.

Too Much of a Good Thing

Too much fan service in attack on titan. Basically everyone’s naked. — Mecha Blues (@MechaBlues) September 17, 2018



When anime begins giving fans everything they could want…

School of Hard Knocks

It may be back to school season, but Attack on Titan is the only education that some fans need.

Fans Buzzing Like…

my cousin talked about attack on titan for two hours straight, my head is going to explode — artsy (@sugasunpai) September 17, 2018



Apparently this episode has fans talking – nonstop.

Hold My Beer

Yep another amazing Attack on Titan episode. This season 3 is stupidly great. That was also the most gore I’ve seen in an anime since Tokyo Ghoul ? — SamK (@ElderlyGoose) September 17, 2018



Tokyo Ghoul used to be the anime gore G.O.A.T. Used to be.

True Fears

“Trypophobia” is a real-life phobia in which people are scared of, or sickened by, the sight of closely packed holes, which made the Rod Reiss Titan even more horrifying.

Everything Is Awesome

Each Episode of Attack on Titan lately has been fucking great — juan (@juangalo26) September 17, 2018



???????????????????? – ‘Nuff Said.

*****

What did you think of Attack on Titan’s latest episode? Let us know in the comments!

Attack on Titan airs every Monday on TokyoTV, with simulcasts on Hulu, Crunchyroll and AnimeLab in North America. New episodes are typically available by Monday at 2 p.m. ET.