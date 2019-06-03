Attack on Titan Fans React To Its Most Shocking Episode Yet

Attack on Titan fans didn’t think it could get anymore brutally emotional than episode 54, which saw the Survey Corps get into a bloody and costly final showdown with the Beast Titan and his forces, for control of Wall Maria and the abandoned Shiganshina District. Well, fans who thought they’d seen the worst of Attack on Titan season 3 definitely made that call too early:

The newly-released episode 55 of Attack on Titan explored the biggest dilemma in the series to date. With two major characters on the brink of death (Armin and Erwin), the surviving Survey Corps members had to decide who to revive and who to let die, using the Titan serum that Erwin left with Levi.

After a serious debate and even some heated fighting, the decision was left to Levi. In a shocking twist, Levi chose to ignore his initial choice to bring back Erwin and instead revived Armin as a mindless Titan. The Scouts left a crippled Bertolt as a snack for the Armin Titan, which endowed Armin with the powers of the Colossus Titan, healing him entirely.

Needless to say, after going through all the feels of thinking that Armin was dead, Attack on Titan fans are now back on the emotional roller-coaster. Scroll below to see what they’re saying.

Welcome Back Armin!

The overwhelmingly popular sentiment right now is that Attack on Titan anime fans are thrilled to have Armin back, after going through the pain of thinking they lost him for good.

Sophie’s Choice

me trying to choose between Armin and Erwin#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/BjDDa9U7ps — 🃏 (@wyKhalid) June 2, 2019

Trust, every fan who has been with this Attack on Titan anime since the beginning was feeling the pain of this choice. Which one did *you* choose?

So Long Bertolt

Somehow, even when Attack on Titan kills off a villain that fans hate, they still manage to make it so disturbing. RIP Bertolt, you rat bastard!

Bromance Survives

Armin : Eren :

I would I would

die die

for you. for you. pic.twitter.com/BB47Y8Vkfw — Nath~🍑 off ¡ (@seraphofarlert) June 2, 2019

Fans are feeling more feels than ever about the Eren/Armin bromance. A lot of characters say they’d die for the homeboy – but few ever prove it.

Mikasa the G.O.A.T.

MIKASA FIGHTING EVERYBODY TO SAVE ARMIN :#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/C790bJgIqO — H A L I D E (@ROZK13) June 2, 2019

I don’t care if you say it’s her Acker-gene

I don’t care if you say she’s bland

I don’t care if you hate her



But DO NOT tell me she didn’t fight for Armin’s life!! Ok 👌? pic.twitter.com/DYOS9nIxB5 — Love for ミカサ – Mikasa (@xx__Valeria) June 2, 2019

On God, don’t you *ever* mess with those that Mikasa loves! Our best girl will whip your butt!

Levi Don’t Debate

Eren: “But Armin wants to see the ocean!”



Levi: “And Erwin wants to see your fucking basement. Which is 30 feet in the opposite direction. Now, which one of those seems easier to achieve? Fuck off.” — levi’s thighs | sleeps next to Erwin in 🛏️ (@JuniperKilljoy) June 3, 2019

Eren: Pliz let us save Armin 🙁



Levi:

pic.twitter.com/fyV1NiKQ5K — H🍑| SNK SZN | Levi 💙 (@LevMessy) June 3, 2019

If nothing else, this episode taught us Captain Levi’s aggressive stance to interpersonal negotiation.

Why Levi Chose…

for those saying that levi doesn’t care about erwin because he chose armin, he wanted to choose erwin but did not because he wanted to let him rest and allow him to finally be free pic.twitter.com/3s7dwev2I9 — erin (@Ieviackreman) June 2, 2019

People arguing over the serum bowl aren’t even talking about the ship. Levi didn’t choose armin. Armin had NOTHING to do with his decision. Literally nothing. It wasn’t until Floch opened his big fat stupid mouth that Levi began to think he couldn’t make Erwin live like this. — Thank you, Erwin (@jean_queerstein) June 2, 2019

Levi’s choice has been very controversial within the Attack on Titan fandom, with good reason. However, the show makes Levi’s reasoning pretty clear: this life and fight was hell for Erwin, and the Corps’ reasoning for bringing him back was to make him accountable for the sacrifices the Scouts made under his command. Ultimately, Levi chose to forgive Erwin, let him rest in death. It wasn’t a betrayal – it was the ultimate hard choice in friendship.

The Fan Vote

Who would serve humanity the most?



Like for Erwin Retweet for Armin#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/mG2zUyYbTi — 🃏 (@wyKhalid) June 3, 2019

Now that we’ve seen the reactions – what’s your vote? Would you have saved Armin or Erwin – let your vote be heard!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.