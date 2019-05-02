Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Gets Highest Rating on My Anime List

We’ve already broken down how Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2’s premiere delivered a highly-satisfying beginning to the epic and highly-anticipated “Return to Shiganshina” arc from the manga – but apparently we weren’t the only fans how loved what the anime delivered! As of writing this, Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 is the highest-rated episode on My Anime List!

Take a look at the official rating score for Attack on Titan 3B below, as well as how it’s stacking up against other highly-anticipated spring anime (such as One-Punch Man):

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 currently holds a 9.09 rating after just one episode having aired. Some fans think the high praise is therefore premature; however, given where Attack on Titan is headed in the next batch of episodes, it’s pretty much a guarantee that the action, drama, thrills and overall excitement is only about to increase. Not hard to surmise the show’s overall rating holding steady (or getting higher) over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, One-Punch Man season 2 is currently all the way down at no. 12, but given how the series new production is slowly but steadily winning fans over, it could spike in the coming weeks. Of course, for some anime fans, MAL is the equivalent of Rotten Tomatoes, which is to say: a hollow aggregate rather than an actual measure. Still, few are complaining about Attack on Titan season 3 as a whole, so this seems well-deserved.

If you missed the premiere of Season 3 Part 2, the “Return to Shiganshina” arc brings Eren Yeager and the Scout Regiment back to Eren’s home inside Wall Maria, which fell to the Titans many years before. Hoping to use Eren’s newly discovered Titan powers to seal the break in Wall Maria, the Scouts hope to reclaim the land in the name of humanity. Unfortunately for Eren and his team, Shiganshina District proves to be a trap: the mysterious and cunning new villain The Beast Titan has laid a massive ambush for the Scouts in Shiganshina, cutting off their escape and forcing them to battle The Beast Titan, the horde of Titans he controls, as well as old foes Reiner and Bertolt, who hold the Armored and Colossus Titans, respectively. The next episode will give fans their first taste of how that battle goes down.

You can currently find Attack on Titan streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

