35 Years Later, Classic Beloved Series Teases Anime Adaptation

When it comes to anime and manga series, the Shonen demographic has always dominated the industry. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, and more. In a lot of cases, the success of manga series is often linked to their anime adaptations, which is why most Shonen Jump series release their anime debuts within two to three years after their manga debut. On the other hand, while most Shojo series often fall behind in global popularity, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Shojo also thrived during that time, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day.

However, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, a lot of these series never received an anime adaptation. From Far Away by Kyoko Hikawa was also believed to be one such series, but a recent rumor sparked an anime announcement. Hikawa is one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, having created several acclaimed series, including Kouya no Tenshidomo and Otogimoyou Ayanishiki, among many others.

From Far Away Teases an Anime Announcement

Several accounts on social media, including @MangaMoguraRE, posted about a new web domain being registered under the anime’s name. Whenever information like this pops up, an anime announcement within a few weeks or months is more or less guaranteed. Registering a web domain under a series’ name is a known tactic to not only promote the anime, but it is also a portal for adding all kinds of information about the series.

The manga is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, so it might surprise readers with an exciting announcement. The series debuted in September 1991 and concluded in January 2003, releasing 14 volumes over the years. While there is still no official confirmation regarding this, fans might get an update sooner than expected. Fans are more than excited about the upcoming anime of one of the most renowned Shojo series of all time.

What Is From Far Away About?

The story centers around Noriko Tachiki, an ordinary high school student who has been having the same dream about a beautiful fantasy land over and over. In her dream, she sees flowers with transparent petals, a golden bird flying away, and many other things that make her believe that such a beautiful place can only belong in a different dimension. While returning home from school with her friends one day, she gets caught up in an explosion, and not a trace of her body can be found. No one could have expected Noriko to be transported to the same world she often dreamt about.

As soon as she arrives in the new world, she encounters dangerous monsters in a forest, but luckily, her life is saved by a mysterious man named Izark Kia Tarj, who is unable to understand her language. Even so, she decides to follow Izark, knowing she can’t survive in the unknown world all on her own. As the story continues, Noriko learns she is part of an ancient prophecy destined to unleash the greatest evil in the world.

