My Hero Academia Finally Reveals What Happened to Deku’s Missing Father (But There’s a Catch)

My Hero Academia finally gave fans an update on Izuku Midoriya’s father, but it’s not in the way any fans could have predicted. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shonen Jump back in 2024, and it was followed by the end of the anime last year. Through all of this time, however, series creator Kohei Horikoshi left a lot of the smaller details still up in the air unfortunately. This includes an update for many of the young Class 1-A’s parents, and that’s especially true for Deku as his father was missing for the entire series.

My Hero Academia‘s manga and anime releases came an went with only a single mention of Deku’s father when his mother, Inko, noted his father’s quirk. This ended up being one of those details that fans were curious to see if we would ever get an update on, and one ended up happening in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice as @shibuyasmash on X spotted a mention of Deku’s father with an update during one of the smaller dialogue scenes.

Hisashi Midoriya mention in 2026 was not on my bingo card #MHAAJ



Midoriya: But my dad works overseas, so it’s mostly just me & my mom…

Aoyama: Overseas!? Don’t you miss him?

M: Of course I do, but I know he’s working hard for us. I really respect him!

A: What a wonderful family pic.twitter.com/mSqMwCMXsx — 渋谷スマッシュ 🍰 arigato na (@shibuyasmash) February 6, 2026

In a conversation between Deku and Yuga Aoyama in the recently released My Hero Academia: All’s Justice (of which you can find ComicBook’s review here), Deku reveals that his father works overseas, “But my dad works overseas, so it’s mostly just me & my mom…” When asked by Aoyama whether or not he misses him because of such a distance, Deku responds, “Of course I do, but I know he’s working hard for us. I really respect him!” So it’s revealed that Deku’s father has simply been working overseas throughout the entirety of My Hero Academia depending on whether or not fans respect this source as part of the wider canon.

This is the first real acknowledgement of Deku’s missing father within the franchise on a whole. Fans never expected Deku’s dad to play a major role or anything like that, but it was always odd to see him completely absent from the series especially when we’d see the other heroes’ parents in the later arcs. There was always a weird cloud hanging overhead that Deku was constantly at the risk of death and severe injury, but his dad was just never around. Now it’s at least explained that he’s been working overseas and probably had no idea about most of it.

Is This a Good Excuse for Deku’s Father?

Although this is a reasonable enough reason to keep Deku’s father out of the story, it has an unintended consequence. Deku’s father is clearly not important to the franchise, and was likely never really considered to add to it in order to flesh out Deku’s connection with All Might and other hero mentors. But seeing his mother going through such anguish as a result of Deku’s fights over the course of the series really paints a terrible picture of Deku’s father. Not only is it possible he didn’t know, but also might not even care.

Deku’s father did not appear even once during all of the events of the war that tore apart Japan. And although the events of My Hero Academia take place within a single year, the final epilogue skipping ahead a near decade also never revealed Deku’s father either despite getting in one final acknowledgement of his mother, Inko. With this context, Deku’s dad ignored the entire war and simply just never came home again. That’s just a bummer.

