Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Working Title Reportedly Revealed

The working title for Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series for Netflix has been reportedly revealed! Netflix had taken fans of the classic Nickelodeon animated series by surprise when they had announced production of a new live-action adaptation of the franchise with the intention of having original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, serve as the showrunners. Unfortunately, the last we had heard from this production in terms of concrete information was the very public exit of those creators from the live-action series due to creative differences. But according to new reports, work has resumed on Netflix's live-action adaptation.

A new report from Hollywood North has stated that filming for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series for Netflix is currently aiming to begin later this Fall. Not only that, but their report for the series also indicates a working title of "Trade Winds." With this being a report, unfortunately neither the filming start or working title has been officially revealed by Netflix. But if this report does shake out to be correct, we could be seeing more from this series very soon.

(Photo: Nickelodeon / Netflix)

The report states that filming of the new series will begin this November in Vancouver, but there has yet to be an official confirmation of a new showrunner being set for the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series following DiMartino and Konietzko's exit. More reports have teased that Albert Kim (whose credits include series such as Leverage, Nikita, Sleepy Hollow and more) had been set as the new showrunner, but Netflix has yet to reveal an official confirmation one way or the other.

The last official bit of news we have gotten from Netflix about the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series was their statement following statement Konietzko and DiMartino's exits last year "We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said about the exit. “Although they have chosen to depart the live-action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”

But what do you think of Netflix potentially moving forward with their live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series? What would you want to see from another live-action take on the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

